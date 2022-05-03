Wednesday Showers Give Way to Temps in the 70s Later This Week

It's a cool, mainly cloudy day across the region, although some thin spots are developing and breaks of sun will continue to emerge through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of us.

You'll want the umbrella with you Wednesday as numerous showers will cross the region, making for a damp day. While it won't rain the entire day, expect scattered showers during the morning and evening commutes and rainfall totals to generally add up to a quarter to a half an inch.

Thursday looks beautiful. Sunshine returns along with mild temperatures; highs will top out in the 60s and lower 70s! I do anticipate some clouds to roll back in on Friday, but a disturbance to our south should stay far enough away to keep us mostly dry. A few showers may sneak into Connecticut.

And for now, we're going optimistic for the weekend! A storm will be nearby, but it looks like the majority of the wet weather may stay offshore. I do think clouds will be around for much of Saturday, but we'll be able to scour some of them out by Mother's Day. If the system moves closer, we'll let you know, as that would also raise the risk of showers.

Next week, our weather pattern looks fairly tranquil, with high pressure in control. We'll see a mainly dry stretch and a warm up! Highs will jump into the 70s by midweek.