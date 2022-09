Week 1 Takeaways: What Went Wrong for Patriots in Loss to Dolphins

https://twitter.com/MelvinIngram?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MelvinIngram scoops up the loose ball for a touchdown! #FinsUp 📺: #NEvsMIA on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/F3er9mxUz9 pic.twitter.com/B5rIrYL9Bf — NFL (@NFL) benched in the first half , although he did return in the second half.

New England's offensive line needs to figure out its communication issues ASAP because the vaunted Steelers pass rush is up next on the schedule (more on that below).

2) Veteran pass-catchers were a non-factor

The Patriots entered Week 1 with plenty of depth at wide receiver and tight end, even with rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton out due to injury. This depth didn't matter Sunday, though, as many veteran pass-catchers failed to make much of an impact for the Patriots.

Here's a quick summary:

Nelson Agholor: Three receptions, 28 yards

Jonnu Smith: Two receptions, 22 yards

Hunter Henry: Two receptions, 20 yards

DeVante Parker: One reception, nine yards

Kendrick Bourne: One reception, 41 yards

Kendrick Bourne: Zero receptions, zero targets

Parker was a significant disappointment. He was targeted only twice, and one of them resulted in an interception (although he was arguably held on the play, but no penalty was called). Parker was supposed to give the Patriots a presence outside the numbers and haul in contested 50-50 balls. He did neither on Sunday.

The Bourne situation is troubling. He had an underwhelming camp and preseason. He reportedly wasn't totally enthused by the changes made on offense during the offseason, too. The veteran wideout wasn't targeted Sunday until garbage time when he caught a 41-yard pass from Jones. Bourne is way too talented to play such a small role, especially for an offense desperate for points. He was one of the team's best wideouts last season. If the Patriots aren't going to give Bourne a larger role, they should trade him. His usage in Week 1 isn't going to work.

Bourne repeatedly put an index finger in the air after getting called back to the sideline.



One target. One explosive gain. For a team needing as many of those as it can get. https://t.co/JkOCweAatB — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 11, 2022

Jakobi Meyers was the most effective Patriots wideout with four receptions for 55 yards, including two clutch third-down catches. He can't be the only wide receiver to step up if the Patriots are going to have any success throwing the football.

3) Rushing attack falls short

The Patriots struggled to run the football in camp, and Sunday's results were not any better.

New England tallied 78 yards on 22 carries (3.5 yards per rush). Damien Harris led the team with 48 yards on nine attempts. Rhamondre Stevenson picked up just 25 yards on eight carries. Harris and Stevenson both had 12-yard runs, and if you take those away, the Patriots tallied an average of only 2.7 yards on their other 20 attempts.

The Patriots need a strong run game to give their offense much-needed balance and take some pressure off of Jones. Sunday's performance was lackluster at best.

4) No answer for Dolphins' top WRs

Tyreek Hill didn't get free for any super-long touchdown plays, but he did plenty of damage against the Patriots secondary. The speedy wide receiver had no trouble getting open and hauled in eight receptions on 12 targets for 94 yards.