Weekend Cape/Islands Snow Showers, Cold and Dry Elsewhere

High pressure builds into New England from the west on Friday, yielding sunny skies but cold temperatures. Highs only reach into the mid 20s south, and barely break zero degrees up in the North Country. Wind chills will range from the single digits south to sub-zero up north.

A difference between the air temperature and ocean water temperature will cause ongoing ocean-effect snow showers across the South Shore and Cape/Islands Friday. We're only really expecting up to 2 inches with these showers, but by Saturday night we may see localized amounts around 3-plus inches.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Overnight, temperatures will plummet into the single digits south and -15 degrees to -20 degrees north.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, with temperatures reaching into the upper 20s to near-freezing south and teens north. Snow showers will continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon across the South Coast and Cape/Islands.

On Sunday, our next weather system approaches from the Great Lakes. Highs will moderate a few degrees, reaching around freezing south and near 20 degrees up north. A dry cold front moves through during the afternoon, yielding only clouds.

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, another batch of cold air filters into New England behind the departing cold front. Highs only reach into the low to mid 20s south and only the single digits in the North Country.

A clipper system pushes across the region on Tuesday, yielding some precipitation. Highs rise into the 40s south, 30s north and mid-teens across the Crown of Maine.

High pressure moves in for Wednesday through Thursday, featuring another dry stretch and below-normal temperatures on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN. We may be looking at another round of ocean-effect snow showers across the South Coast and Cape/Islands, but this still bears watching.