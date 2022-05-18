Weekend Scorcher: Temps Could Reach 90 on Saturday and Sunday

It will be another dry and pleasant day across New England. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s with a dry and comfortable air mass in place.

Wednesday is the pick of the week, by far, with a low risk of a sea breeze developing in the afternoon given decreasing northwest winds.

Overnight, we're expecting a mostly clear first half before clouds begin to move in from an approaching area of low pressure near the Great Lakes. Temperatures will quickly drop down into the low 50s early on across the south and upper 30s to low 40s across the north.

Thursday features cool, cloudy and rainy conditions. We're expecting 0.10 to 0.25-plus inches of rain before precipitation tapers off into the afternoon. Overcast skies and an onshore flow will keep high temperatures only in the mid 60s south, upper 50s to 60 degrees across Vermont and New Hampshire.

A pronounced warming pattern sets up for Friday as much warmer air filters into the region. Highs rise to either side of 80 degrees south, near 70 degrees across Maine. We're expecting mostly sunny skies as the region remains wedged between two low pressure systems.

Looking to the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will have highs reaching above 90 degrees for many, including those at the coast, with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s across the Cape and Islands and in the low to mid 80s north. The heat index on Sunday is expected to rise between 95 to 100 degrees – by New England standards, it will be a wicked scorchah!

A cold front will push across the region Sunday evening with showers and thunderstorms with more seasonable weather returning on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.