Weekend Warmup, Followed by the Possibility of Snow

Our thaw and melting continues across New England. Milder temperatures are here to stay at least through Saturday.

The jet stream is hanging right around the northeast, so this will eject waves of low pressure past the northeast. No real major cold and no major storms for the time being.

High temperatures Wednesday reach the 30s north and 40s south, with plenty of sunshine. Watch for icy spots again overnight as temperatures drop to near freezing.

Thursday highs will be in the 30s and low 40s again, with a weak system passing to our north. This swings in a few rain showers for Boston on Thursday late day, a light wintry mix in higher terrain and light snow showers in the mountains. Friday we have a break from the precipitation, as highs will be only a few degrees cooler.

This weekend begins nice and warm, with highs soaring into the 50s for Saturday! Time to make some outdoor plans and perhaps plan on some outdoor dining too.

A cold front swings through late Saturday, bringing a wintry mix in northern New England by afternoon. Southern New England will see this light precipitation by evening. This front also represents the jet stream shifting farther to the south.

Colder air rushes in for Sunday, with highs in the 20s and 30s. Then an ocean storm rides along the jet stream Sunday into Monday. The track of the storm is still to be determined, but we are starting to see the storm creep closer to New England.

Stay tuned!