Wegmans customers in Mass. might have been overcharged, company says

Some Wegmans customers in Massachusetts were mistakenly overcharged due to a processing error earlier this month.

The company said the issue relates to credit card transactions processed on Aug. 16 for in-store and online orders. Some transactions at all of the company's stores were affected.

"Some credit card transactions were inadvertently charged twice for their order, however, EBT and debit card transactions were not affected unless they were processed as credit at the customer's request," a Wegmans spokesperson said in a statement.

The company said it is working with its credit card processor to reverse the charges and has reached out to customers to alert them of the issue.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Customers who have not already seen the charges reversed should see the duplicate charges refunded in the upcoming days," Wegmans said in its statement

The New York-based company operates five Massachusetts stores, in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northborough and Westwood. The Natick store closed last month and so it was not affected by the credit card charging error.

The company has over 100 stores in all, located along the East Coast.