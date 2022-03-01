Wegmans Plans to Open First CT Location

Wegmans Food Markets said it plans to open its first Connecticut location and it will be in Norwalk.

The company plans to build on land off Connecticut Avenue, near Interstate 95, on property occupied now by an office complex owned by MBI Inc., which plans to move to new office space before construction of the new Wegmans store begins, according to Wegmans.

The Wegmans’ property will be a nearly 95,000 square foot two-level store with a parking garage. The timeframe for opening has not been determined.

The company said it is seeking municipal approvals for the project.

“Each year we receive hundreds of requests from residents for a store in Connecticut, so we’re excited to bring Wegmans to Norwalk and to get to know our new neighbors,” Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets, said. “Even before we open the doors to our new store, we’re committed to making a difference in every community we serve.”

Wegmans has been in business since 1916 and operates 106 stores in seven states -- Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The company said the stores have a European open-air market look and feel.

“We are excited by the opportunity that this sale of our property to Wegmans presents,” Peter Maglathlin, CEO and President of MBI, Inc. said in a statement. “Although our current building has served us well over the past several decades, the chance to relocate to modern office space while still keeping our headquarters in Norwalk offers unique advantages to our company and our employees.”