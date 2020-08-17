Welcome to Patriots Training Camp: Here's What to Look for This Week

Monday, for the first time since January, media will get its naked eyes on a Patriots practice.

Do you know how happy that must make Bill Belichick? That it's mid-August and this is the first time prying eyes, flapping gums and overactive social media thumbs will invade his territory?

Yeah, 2020 has brought a busload of challenges to the football life of the greatest coach in NFL history. But it's also resulted in the benefit of a few distractions being eliminated.

There's no Tom Brady. Which means no simmering Tom Brady contract rancor. No Tom Brady-Bill Belichick relationship scrutiny.

There's no worrying about the team being tethered to a 43-year-old quarterback when every cell in Bill's body has been dying to turn the page and get to the next chapter for the past five years.

While Brady is giving up the goods to Peter King in Tampa, the Patriots' newest celebrity quarterback is trying to resurrect his career and Cam Newton knows that dummying up is the first step toward getting in Belichick's good graces.

There are no fans. Which means there aren't 10,000 people with their phones out recording and sharing with the planet play after precious play, ankle twist after ankle twist, formation after formation.

No fans also means that no scouts from the Jets, Bills or Dolphins will be in the stands behind sunglasses and a fake mustache, trying to look like Alan from Wrentham while taking down copious notes on what the Patriots offense is turning into.

No fans also means no post-practice autograph sessions for position groups, no glad-handing VIPs, no misguided ovations for the offense or defense when Belichick sends them on a punishment lap around the field for screwing something up.

There's no media horde up there "on the hill" sharing God knows what information on social media - half of it probably wrong anyway. And the few media that are there? With no fans in the stands, the leash is going to be real tight.

The policies for what we in the media report are standard throughout the league. The first two are the most limiting.

1. Please do not report on strategy. This includes describing formations, personnel groups, first-team/second-team groupings, positions, and non-conventional plays.

2. Please do not report on players who line up in positions different from the one listed on the roster.

As it pertains to the 2020 Patriots, the biggest storyline to follow is who appears to be in the lead for the starting quarterback job. Which means it's important to note who is most running the offense behind the starting offensive line and throwing to Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and N'Keal Harry.

This isn't a new policy. But with a legitimate quarterback competition for the first time in 28 seasons and fans desperate to know who's got the inside track at the position, we've got a needle to thread.

To which Belichick would likely say, "Good. It is what it is. Thread your needle."

Teams go to great lengths to keep what they view as their personal business private. And they go to great lengths to try and learn the business of their rivals, as we've seen through the years.

But this is football the way God and great coaches intended it. Under wraps. The element of surprise intact. Almost nobody knowing almost nothing about anything until the season starts.

Welcome to training camp.

