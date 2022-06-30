summer travel

‘Welcome to the Summer of Hell': Survival Tips If You've Got a Flight Booked

NBC Universal, Inc.

You've seen the headlines: Hundreds of flights delayed, even canceled on any given day.

It's leading to ridiculously long lines at airports and chaos for families looking to finally get away after ridiculously long years.

The Hub Today's Colton Bradford and Maria Sansone sat down with Boston Globe travel writer and columnist Christopher Muther who says, first, "Welcome to the summer of hell!"

Then, he spells out things you can do if you've got your flight booked to help stay on top of your situation and plan for contingencies so you get from here to there without losing your sanity.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

summer travelBoston Globemaria sansonecolton bradfordhub today
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us