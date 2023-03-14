We're Just Getting Started: What to Expect From the Rest of Tuesday's Storm

Our nor’easter has stormed in, causing power outages to tens of thousands of residents across New England, threatening with more wind and heavy wet snow that may produce additional outages Tuesday afternoon as the wind cranks up.

Snowfall totals so far

Near two feet of snow has already been reported in the Berkshires and over a foot in northern Worcester County, parts of Vermont and southern New Hampshire. Meanwhile, the coastal communities have seen mostly rain, while amounts exceeded 3 inches in parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Strong winds, coastal flooding expected

The strong gusts also threaten some minor coastal flooding. Once our low pushes further west Tuesday afternoon, the range of the winds will increase and expand further inland. We’ll see wind gusting over 55 mph from southern Maine through southeastern New Hampshire and parts of central Massachusetts. Haverhill may see up to 60 mph on Tuesday evening, along with strong wind also expanding into Framingham and eastern Worcester County. Higher wind gusts may be upwards of that briefly in eastern New England.

How much snow will Massachusetts get?

Meanwhile, our snowfall rates will range about an inch per hour through the mid afternoon but will slowly maintain rates of over half an inch per hour. Boston, on the other hand, will see snowfall rates around half an inch that will slowly decrease on Tuesday night. Wind and snowfall rates will keep visibility low inside MetroWest and spots near Worcester Tuesday afternoon and evening.

In case you missed it on-air (though...we're still on through the day), here was the snow map aired this morning on @nbc10boston and @necn. Not many changes from 24 hours ago, not expecting many needed, but also aware may be some surprises depending on exact snow change & rates. pic.twitter.com/0LTnIdEg23 — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 14, 2023

What's next?

Our system will slowly push Tuesday night. This will limit the snowfall amounts in eastern Massachusetts, while cloudy skies will remain for the first half of our Wednesday. Other than that, temperatures will remain in the lower 40s Wednesday and near 50 degrees by Thursday into Friday.