Does the State of CT Have Your Unclaimed Assets? Here's How to Find Out

What to Know Money that goes unclaimed gets sent to the state of CT and you can check online or by phone to see if you are owed money.

Holders of unclaimed property include businesses, financial institutions, and organizations holding dormant savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, stocks, bonds, insurance proceeds, wages, and other financial assets.

Check online at https://ctbiglist.com/ or call 1-800-833-7318, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day and you can check to see if the state of Connecticut has any money that belongs to you and start the process to claim it online or by phone.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden said there are new enhancements to the state’s unclaimed property management system and you can look up your unclaimed property, whether you have one cent of unclaimed property or much more, online or by phone.

Wooden said the state is in the process of eliminating the notarization requirement step, which will be replaced with an online acknowledgment.

“Ahead of National Unclaimed Property Day, I’m proud to announce several administrative enhancements that will make it easier and more efficient for Connecticut residents to retrieve their unclaimed property money,” Wooden said in a statement.

How to Check to See If You Have Unclaimed Property

Check here https://ctbiglist.com/ to find out if you have unclaimed property.

If you do not have Internet access, you can call 1-800-833-7318, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and speak to a customer service representative.

What You Can Find Out Online

You can look up the status of your claim online at www.CTBigList.com.

Wooden said the new fast-track processing increases the number of claims eligible for expedited processing from the current $1,000 limit that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022 to $2,500 by July 1, 2022.

About the CT Big List

Wooden said that law requires unclaimed assets to be turned over to the Office of the Treasurer if the holder can’t locate the rightful owner.

Holders of unclaimed property include businesses, financial institutions, and organizations holding dormant savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, stocks, bonds, insurance proceeds, wages, and other financial assets.

Once the Office of the Treasurer receives the assets, the money is available to be claimed by the rightful owner at any time.

“I encourage Connecticut residents to visit and test out our new enhancements today by going to www.CTBigList.com or by calling 1-800-833-7318, Monday through Friday, so our Office can work with your claim to help reunite you with your money,” Wooden said in a statement.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/newsletters/?_osource=rm_npd_nbc_ct_hs_mnu0022u003ehereu003c/au003e to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.