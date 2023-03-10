West Newbury

West Newbury Teacher Accused of Grabbing Middle School Student Placed on Leave

The interaction occurred at Pentucket Regional Middle School.

A teacher has been put on administrative leave after allegedly grabbing a student in West Newbury, Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is underway at Pentucket Regional Middle School.

According to a letter sent home to families, the teacher allegedly grabbed the student in the hallway, a violation of district policy.

The teacher is now on leave pending an investigation by the school and the West Newbury Police Department.

"We understand that an incident such as this may be upsetting to students and their caretakers, and that there may be many questions in our community." said the school district in a statement

