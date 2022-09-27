Westborough School Custodian Charged With Possession of Child Sex Images

A Westborough, Massachusetts, school custodian was arrested Monday for alleged possession of child sex images.

Andrew Size, 52, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

Westborough School Superintendent Amber Bock said in a note to parents and faculty members that they were notified Monday afternoon by police about an "active investigation" into a night custodial employee at Fales Elementary School.

Bock said police assured school officials that none of the content being reviewed as part of their investigation has any connection to the elementary school or Westborough Public Schools. She said K9 units trained in detecting electronic devices and the state police forensic unit "confirmed both the physical facility as well as the school's network and computers did not have any inappropriate content connected to this investigation."

"We are shocked and saddened that a member of our school community is allegedly involved with such an awful and damaging situation," Bock said in her statement.

Size was ordered held on $2,500 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday in Westborough District Court. Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

He was arrested following an investigation by Westborough police and the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.