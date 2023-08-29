2 suspects sought after man stabbed on Weston, Mass. trail

A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing on a walking trail in Weston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, and now police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved.

Police said the victim was about a quarter mile into the Mass Central Rail Trail, which begins along the Waltham and Weston border near the Biogen building and runs to Wayland. The victim got into an argument with two men who approached him around 12:30 p.m. According to police, the argument escalated into a fight, and the two suspects stabbed the victim in the stomach before running off. Others walking the train found the victim a short time later and called for help.

"They didn’t know what the issue was. They thought he was having a medical type of situation," Weston Police Chief Denis Lineham said.

The man's condition was not immediately clear. Investigators said the victim does not work in the Biogen building but does work in the area, leaving other employees concerned.

“They’re still searching for the guy so I’m obviously still hyped up on adrenaline," Rob Quellmalz told NBC10 Boston.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time. The suspects, one of whom was described as wearing a green shirt, took off toward Route 117.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.