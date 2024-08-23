Man missing since storms on Sunday found dead in river in Conn.: police

A man from Weston, Connecticut, missing since Sunday evening was found dead in a river in nearby Westport after his car was located submerged in a river in Fairfield, according to police. They believe his death could be connected to the flooding last weekend.

Fairfield police said the Weston Police Department notified them around 12:39 p.m. Thursday that a vehicle was submerged in the Aspetuck River, right behind Aspetuck Falls in Fairfield.

No one was found inside and officials believe the vehicle had been there for several days.

As police continued to investigate, they learned that the driver might have been inside the vehicle when it went into the water.

He had last been seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday and the car was last seen in Wilton around 10 p.m. that evening.

Police then began a recovery operation.

Around 5:24 p.m. on Thursday, Robert MacIsaac, 59, of Weston, was found dead in the Aspetuck River in the area of Bayberry Lane and Easton Road in Westport, Fairfield police said.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the incident could be related to the severe weather conditions on Sunday, but they are working to determine where the vehicle went off the road.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of MacIsaac’s death.