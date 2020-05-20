China

WH Report Calls Beijing’s Lack of Transparency a Threat to US Interests: Officials

The strategy report was delivered to Congress on Wednesday

China US Xi vs Trump
Andy Wong/AP, File

The White House is expected to make its China Strategy public as early as Wednesday, laying out various actions by Beijing that the Trump administration argues threaten American economic interests, security and values.

The strategy report was delivered to Congress on Wednesday after President Donald Trump signed it Tuesday, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the report.

The China Strategy is not focused on COVID-19, but the officials say it cites the pandemic as an example of China’s lack of transparency and the need for continued United States competition with Beijing.

U.S. & World

Arizona 3 hours ago

3 Shot in Arizona Entertainment District, 1 Suspect in Custody

coronavirus 23 hours ago

US Virus Updates: ‘Operation Haircut’ Protest in Mich.; More States to Test All Nursing Homes

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

ChinaDonald TrumpTrump administrationXi Jinping
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us