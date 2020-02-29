What $11 Million Can Buy You In Massachusetts

The Shulkin Wilk Group has listed 1 & 11 Kenilworth Road in Wellesley, Mass. for $11,000,000. Derek Zagami got an exclusive tour of the new 7 bedroom, 8.5 bathroom property by Traci Shulkin.

The home was designed by McAlpine, one of the nation’s most respected architectural design firms. Three years went into building this custom, in-town masterpiece.

The sprawling interior delights and surprises, with 11-foot lacquered beamed ceilings and floor to ceiling windows that flood the home with natural light. Modern aesthetics blend effortlessly with bold design elements and the finest of finishes.



Set in the prestigious Dana Hall neighborhood encompassing two lots, this unique luxury residence features a modern and clean white painted brick exterior, both elegant and inviting.

The stunning handcrafted covered patio with an oversized fireplace and views of the pristine landscaping makes up a perfect backdrop for entertaining. Outdoors, owners can relax in the inground hot tub or restore the existing tennis court for an upgraded outdoor fitness experience.

This is a residence that cannot be defined or categorized - it simply must be experienced.