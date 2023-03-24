What are the Best Sandwiches in Every New England State?

Choosing the best sandwich in a state is a hard assignment for anyone, but Foodies 1st took on the delicious task of compiling a list.

Every state in New England has a candidate that might be your favorite. It also has the restaurant they say is the best version of each sandwich - though the locals might say that's up for debate.

Here's the full Foodies 1st list of the best sandwiches in New England:

Massachusetts: The Spuckie

The Spuckie (short for spucadella) is made of salami, capicola, mozzarella and mortadella. It's mostly served with any combination of cured meats and cheeses, either cold or pressed.

If it sounds familiar, it should be. It's what other regions would refer to as a grinder or a sub.

Foodies 1st says you can get the best spuckie at Cutty's in Brookline Village and Nebo Cucina and Enoteca in Boston.

New Hampshire: Fried Haddock Sandwich

This sandwich is one of the top fish-based sandwiches in the U.S. and the best in the Granite State.

It's made with coleslaw, tartar sauce, haddock, flour, cornstarch, paprika , cayenne pepper, salt and pepper. Although these can be all together, the salad or slaw can always be served on the side.

According to Foodies 1st, the best place to get this sandwich is at Nadeau's in Manchester and Petey's Summertime Seafood in Rye.

Rhode Island: Italian Grinder

Made with hoagie rolls, mayonnaise, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini, Italian dressing, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper, it's a standout even in a region that is partial to seafood dishes.

They have to be the best sandwiches to compete with the seafood in New England.

The best ones to get are in Tomaselli's at Rosario in Providence and Ocean State Sandwich Company in Providence, according to Foodies 1st.

Vermont: Vermonter

You know a sandwich has to be good to be named after the state.

Vermont cheddar, Oven-roasted maple turkey, Apple, and pickled red onions are the basic ingredients for this sandwich.

It might be considered unusual to some, but the flavors work as a sweet and savory treat.

You can get them at Craftsbury General Store in Craftsbury and Klinger's Bread Company in South Burlington, Foodiest 1st say.

Maine and Connecticut: Lobster Roll

The well-known representative of New England, the lobster roll, is the best sandwich in two of the states in the region.

Although there are many differences between the two, both are considered great sandwiches. Which one is better will remain a debate forever.

The Maine Lobster Roll is lobster, lemon juice, salt, pepper, celery and mayonnaise while the Connecticut version is made with lobster, butter, scallion greens, salt and pepper.

Foodies 1st says you can get the best Maine lobster roll at Clam Shack at Kennebunkport and Red's Eats in Wiscasset.

You can get the best Connecticut lobster roll at Lobster Landing in Clinton and 7 Seas Restaurant in Milford, according to the article.