What Do We Know About the Armed Group Involved in a Standoff With Police?

Police are continuing to negotiate with a group of heavily armed men who refused to comply with police Saturday morning, resulting in the shut down of busy Interstate 95 and shelter-in-place orders for parts of Wakefield and Reading.

The group of between eight to 10 men were reportedly in two cars stopped in the breakdown lane on I-95 in Wakefield with their hazard lights on around 1:30 a.m. when police stopped to assist them. Police said the responding trooper saw that they were wearing “tactical or military style” uniforms, including tactical vests and body cameras. Some had long rifles, others pistols or some combination of both.

State Police Col. Christopher Mason said the men have identified themselves as being part of a group known as Rise of the Moors. The group's website describes them as "Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders."

“Their self-professed leader wanted very much known their ideology is not anti-government,” Mason said. “Our investigation will provide us more insight into what their motivation, what their ideology is.”

Mason said he can't confirm that they are "validated members" of the group. "They identify as they identify."

Authorities in Wakefield, Massachusetts say hostage negotiation teams are working with the armed men to de-escalate the situation.

He said police are also aware of what the group promoting on social media sites, but didn't elaborate on what that was.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center's website, the Moorish sovereign citizen movement is a collection of independent organizations and lone individuals that emerged in the early 1990s as an offshoot of the antigovernment sovereign citizens movement, which believes that individual citizens hold sovereignty over, and are independent of, the authority of federal and state governments.

It is not clear if Rise of the Moors is specifically affiliated with this movement.

Mason said he did not have any knowledge of this group prior to Saturday, but said it is not unusual for state police to encounter people with "sovereign ideologies."

"I'm not saying that this group does, but we have had those encounters before in the past, we trained to those encounters," he said. "We very much understand, you know the, I guess the philosophy that underlies that mindset, and we train our officers actually at the academy on on these interactions and how to de-escalate those situations and how to engage with people that have that that philosophy and mindset and resolve those situations, you know, in a peaceful manner, which is what we're committed to doing today."

Mason said the group has not made any demands that he is aware of.

"No, I think that is something that negotiators are talking to them about as we speak, so we're learning more and more as we speak with them, so I'm not aware of any specific demands that they've made that I'm aware of," he said.