What Does NH’s New ‘Safer at Home’ Order Mean?

Larger gatherings will be allowed, and several new sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen

By Staff and wire reports

Gov. Chris Sununu is allowing New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic to expire on Monday, June 15, and transition to a “safer at home” advisory with no social gathering limitations or distinctions between essential and nonessential businesses.

“We feel very confident in taking some additional steps forward,” Sununu said at a news conference Thursday.

The stay-at-home order had limited gatherings to 10 and under. There is no longer a group limit, but people are still encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks in public, Sununu said.

Sununu also said a number of businesses would be able to open or expand under strengthened guidance and capacity limitations as of Monday, such as gyms, bowling alleys, tourist train and racetracks. Also added to the list are charitable gaming facilities, museums, and libraries.

The new order also means several sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen on June 29 with limitations: indoor movie theaters, performing arts centers and amusement parks. Guidance for those industries is expected to be released sometime next week.

New Hampshire lawmakers met outside of the state house for the first time in more than 150 years to maintain social distancing.

As of Thursday, there were seven additional deaths as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The death toll in New Hampshire is now 308.

There were 34 new positive cases bringing the total to 5,212.

