What Is Bill Belichick's Philosophy? Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry Discuss

What is Bill Belichick's philosophy? Curran and Perry discuss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have made a couple of notable moves in free agency, but they haven't been as active as many expected them to be after a rough 2022 season.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was signed to replace Jakobi Meyers and running back James Robinson presumably will replace Damien Harris. While those players will help fill the void left by departing free agents, they do little to help a team that needs to add talent on both sides of the ball. Receiver, tackle, and cornerback remain among the Patriots' biggest needs as Belichick has done little to answer the glaring question marks at those positions.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The lack of urgency begs the question, what is Belichick's philosophy? Our Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran tried to make sense of it during a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

Patriots Talk: JuJu Smith-Schuster in, Jakobi Meyers out. Have Patriots improved? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"He's so hard to peg. He's an elusive man when it comes to wrestle his philosophy to the ground," Perry said of Belichick. "It's 'what's best for the team,' right? So there are some years where maybe you need that infusion of talent. I would say this is one of those years. And where he's gotten a guy who I think had a big name, he's not a big talent anymore. He was in 2018.

"I think that's what they need, they need an infusion of talent like they need air to breathe and they're not doing it. So I know we're going to focus on JuJu and the receiver spot, but tackle they need talent, corner they need talent. These are the biggest, most important positions that decide who wins and loses in the NFL and they are devoid of top-end talent."

For the full discussion, listen to the podcast episode above.

Also discussed in the episode: Why is JuJu Smith-Schuster a good signing? JuJu vs. Jakobi Meyers debate. Is Tyquan Thornton going to be the field stretcher? And is Bill Belichick not spending because Robert Kraft doesn’t want him to?

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube.