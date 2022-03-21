What Patriots' Leonard Fournette Interest Could Mean for Damien Harris

Perry: Fournette interest may signal plan to move Harris originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Are Damien Harris' days with the New England Patriots numbered?

Bill Belichick already invested in the future of the running back position by taking Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round of last year's NFL Draft. Now, he's expressing interest in one of the top free-agent RBs on the market.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Patriots hosted veteran Leonard Fournette on a visit Monday, per ESPN's Field Yates. While it could simply be Belichick doing his due diligence, our Phil Perry believes the interest in Fournette could signal a plan to move on from Harris.

"Leonard Fournette is somebody that I know the Patriots have been interested in for some time," Perry said Monday on Early Edition. "He is viewed as an all-purpose back. First, second, third down. We know the number of passes he caught from Tom Brady last year, so maybe he's familiar with some Patriots concepts that Brady might've brought down to Tampa Bay.

"I think the other thing you have to consider is, if they do end up adding Fournette, you might be moving on from another running back. I look at Damien Harris as somebody who was a 2019 draft pick, he's going into the last year of his rookie contract. You have a young running back who plays essentially the exact same role in Rhamondre Stevenson, and it worked out great between those two guys last year because you could mix and match and keep them both fresh. But again, Harris in the last year of his deal, you have a young player at the same position, are you gonna keep both for the foreseeable future?

Fournette, a Super Bowl champion with the Bucs, was a duel threat out of the backfield last season in Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old had 180 carries for 812 yards (4.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go with 69 catches for 454 yards and two TDs.

While Fournette has the clear advantage as a receiver, Harris had the better rushing numbers in 2021. The Alabama product finished the campaign with 202 carries for 929 yards and 15 TDs.

Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard believes the Fournette visit, along with some of the Patriots' moves this offseason, indicates a change in philosophy for Belichick and Co.

"Bill Belichick used to be by clockwork we could say, 'Alright, guy's going into the last year of his rookie deal, they're going to give themselves options.' Finally, they're doing it again," Bedard said. "You have Isaiah Wynn at left tackle, two-year deal for Trent Brown, you have an option if you move on from Isaiah Wynn at any point in time.

"You bring Fournette in, Phil's exactly right, Damien Harris, there could be a trade waiting out there for them. They could deal him at the deadline. He goes into the last year of his deal this year. It leaves themselves options. Finally, they're doing it again after about three years of just letting stuff go out the door and getting nothing for it."

Hear the full discussion in the video below.