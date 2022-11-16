Massachusetts

What State Has the Worst Potholes? Surprise! Mass. Isn't Even in the Top 10

QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison site, analyzed Google search statistics over the past year to determine where potholes are most prevalent

By Marc Fortier

Pothole
NBC 5 News

Massachusetts residents are constantly complaining about the potholes. And it's little wonder, the way our winters wreak havoc on local roadways every year.

But as it turns out, we don't have it that bad after all. At least according to a new report.

QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison site, analyzed Google search statistics over the past year to determine where potholes are most prevalent. And while Massachusetts wasn't far from the top, it didn't even make the top 10 worst states for potholes, finishing at #12.

Here are the 10 states with the worst pothole problems, per QuoteWizard's report:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
  1. Michigan
  2. Indiana
  3. Rhode Island
  4. Vermont
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. New Jersey
  7. Ohio
  8. Tennessee
  9. New York
  10. Illinois

Perhaps not surprisingly, most of New England ranked pretty highly on this list. In addition to Rhode Island and Vermont at #3 and #4, respectively, and Massachusetts at #12, Connecticut was ranked 20th, New Hampshire 21st and Maine 32nd.

Click here to see the full list.

The report also listed the U.S. cities with the worst pothole problems. Burlington, Vermont, ranked 10th, while Boston was well outside the top 10 at #32.

  1. Nashville, Tennessee
  2. Spokane, Washington
  3. Yakima, Washington
  4. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  5. Seattle, Washington
  6. Grand Junction, Colorado
  7. New York, New York
  8. Kansas City, Missouri
  9. Los Angeles, California
  10. Burlington, Vermont

Click here to see the full list.

More Massachusetts stories

holiday shopping 1 hour ago

Residents of This Mass. City Have the Nation's Biggest Holiday Budgets

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

‘To the Former Occupant, the People Know Who You Are': Mass. Lawmakers React to Trump's 2024 Bid

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us