What to Buy for Back to School Safety

“Back to School” shopping looks a little different this year. The typical lists of notebooks, pencils, and binders are longer with additions like hand sanitizer and masks.

Bethany Braun-Silva, Editor of Parenting.com, shares her favorite products to help keep kids safe this year.

First, everyone needs a mask (or two or three!) Bethany has found success using Cubcoats with her four-year-old son. The company has made cute masks for kids with animal faces on them. They also have matching hoodie/plush so that kids can feel more comfortable in the “new” setting and rock a matching set!

Next, hand sanitizer is crucial right now. Bethany’s beloved baby brand Pipette really stepped up to the plate and created their own hand sanitizer. You may recognize the brand from popular baby products like shampoo, sunscreen, lotion, wipes, etc. Bethany suggests buying in bulk and filling up individual hand sanitizer keychains. These keychains are easy to attach to backpacks, lunchboxes, even jackets so your kids will have them wherever they go.

Finally, parents are always trying to find ways of helping kids keep track of their things at school, and this year it’s even more important. A popular solution: Mabel’s Labels. The labels stick on to everything – they’re very durable and waterproof! Bethany also shares their Washaway Lunch Box Notes as a fun way to stay connected with your kids at school. Simply write them a note they can read when they open their lunchbox and wipe it away that night to prep a new one for the next day.

Here’s to a happy and healthy school year – at home, at school, or some combination of both.