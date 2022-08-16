What to Expect at the 50th ASICS Falmouth Road Race

Lace up your sneakers: the 50th running of the ASICS Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, August 21st.

NBC10 Boston and Telemundo are excited to once again be the media and community partners of this beloved event.

Every year, the 7-mile seaside race draws a wide range of participants, from Olympians to elite and recreational runners.

This year, there will be a special panel in honor of the anniversary. The three women, the ONLY American women who've ever medaled in the marathon event at the Olympics will sit for a Q&A session on Saturday: Joan Benoit Samuelson, Deena Kastor, and Molly Seidel. They're bonified celebrities in the running world.

The race also provides scholarships, grants, and donations. According to Falmouth Road Race Board President Scott Ghelfi, the totals have added up to more than $5 million in the past ten years.

The official post-race party is at Shipwrecked, the seaside restaurant with a great view of the water...and the race.

For details on the race, go to FalmouthRoadRace,org.

If you aren’t going down to Falmouth for the race, you can catch all the action streaming live on www.nbc10boston.com beginning Sunday at 8:30a.



NBC10's Eli Rosenberg and Olympic medal-winner and elite runner Deena Kastor will host the stream coverage.



You can also catch the stream on necn.com and telemundonuevainglaterra.com.



Tevin Wooten will be kicking things off earlier in the morning at the starting line for NBC10's news coverage beginning at 6:00a.

We are just days away from the 50th running of the iconic Falmouth Road Race. Cape Cod native Nicole Spencer has experienced the race from a variety of positions. Spencer shares why the race is so special to the community and what she is looking forward to this weekend.