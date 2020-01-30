What to Know About Coronavirus Preparedness in New England

From possible cases in New Hampshire to precautions taken at Boston Logan International Airport, health officials in New England are bracing for the deadly coronavirus that has sparked concern worldwide.

No cases of the virus have yet been confirmed, but officials say they are taking measures to prevent its spread in New England.

Here's what we know about possible cases of the coronavirus and preparedness efforts across the region.

Possible cases

Two people in New Hampshire showing symptoms of the disease are currently quarantined, awaiting test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two people from New Hampshire recently traveled to Wuhan, China, health officials announced Monday. They had sought treatment after developing respiratory symptoms and are recovering, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The individuals will remain in isolation until lab results sent to the CDC come back.

One of the people has been identified as a student from White Mountain School in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, according to Littleton Regional Healthcare.

"Following the CDC guidelines for infection control, the patient has been placed in a negative pressure intensive care room for treatment to prevent cross-contamination to other areas of the hospital," LRH said in a statement Monday night.

Preparedness at Logan

A passenger entering the country on a flight from China on Wednesday was screened for the virus by Boston EMS upon landing at Logan but ultimately cleared after failing to meet the criteria for the virus.

Paramedics were called to Terminal E, where a sick passenger was reported, according to Massport, which runs the airport. But Boston EMS said the passenger was evaluated and not taken to the hospital — they did not have symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

The CDC said this week it was expanding its checks of international travelers around the country, including at Boston's Logan International Airport.

The stations are staffed with medical and public health officers from the CDC and managed by CDC's Division of Global Migration and Quarantine.

Schools cancel exchange programs

Schools across the region are cancelling their exchange programs with China, including the University of Rhode Island.

Middlebury College in Vermont has suspended its study abroad programs in China, where it has three sites. Benjy Renton, a Middlebury student currently stuck in China, said that he's been washing his hands repeatedly while he awaits to return home.

"We've been wearing a mask," Renton said, adding that he feels safe and that the chances of students contracting the disease are low.

Earlier this week, a student at Wesleyan College in Connecticut was tested for the Coronavirus before ultimately testing negative.

Students in high school have been affected by the outbreak as well. Ezra Korn-Meyer, a student at Brookline High School, is currently in limbo as he awaits word on whether or not he'll be permitted to travel to China as part of an exchange program.

"I want to feel like I can blame somebody, or it's somebody's fault, but I understand it's not," Korn-Meyer said. "Nobody wants this, it's not ideal."

Korn-Meyer's family is currently hosting a student from China.

Exchange programs at Newton North and Norton High Schools are also on hold.