Gov. Ned Lamont will be inaugurated today for a second term, then he will deliver his State of the State Address and celebrate this evening at the Inaugural ball.

Here is what you need to know if you plan to watch or go to any of the events.

10 a.m.: Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will receive the oath during the Senate session in the Senate chamber. The Senate session begins at 10 a.m. and it is open to legislators, invited guests and media.

Noon: The inauguration ceremony for Lamont will be at the William A. O'Neill State Armory, at 360 Broad St. in Hartford. It is open to the public.

1 p.m.: Lamont will deliver the 2023 State of the State address in the House Chamber. Note, this will happen around 1 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Inaugural ball at The Bushnell.

CT Gubernatorial Inauguration

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at noon.

Tickets are not needed. Seating is first come, first served.

Guests are asked to arrive early and not to bring large bags.

Lamont, Attorney General William Tong, Secretary of the State-elect Stephanie Thomas, Treasurer-elect Erick Russell and Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon will receive the oath of office and Lamont will deliver remarks about his vision for Connecticut.

Michael Bolton will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and a student group from the Ana Grace Academy of the Arts Elementary School in Bloomfield will also perform.

After the ceremony, there will be a 19-gun salute and military helicopter flyover from the Connecticut National Guard. Residents of Hartford are warned to expect additional noise during the 19-cannon salute and military helicopter flyover, which are expected to happen between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. The Connecticut National Guard said cannons will be near the vicinity of the Capitol Avenue and Broad Street intersection. The flyover is expected to begin in West Hartford and go over Capitol Avenue in Hartford. Residents should also expect temporary road closures near the State Armory.



Connecticut State of the State Address

Lamont will deliver the State of the State Address around 1 p.m. during a joint session of the General Assembly in the House Chamber of the State Capitol.

Legislators, invited guests and media will be in attendance.

The 2023 Inaugural Ball In Hartford

The Inaugural ball will be held at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts at 166 Capitol Ave. in Hartford. It will be open to the public, however, you will need tickets to attend. They are available at bushnell.org.

The ball starts at 6:30 p.m. and will last until midnight.

The Bacon Brothers band and DJ April Larkin will perform.

Health and Safety Guidance

To help minimize the chances of spreading COVID-19, the flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses, health and safety guidance for those who plan on attending the inauguration ceremony and the inaugural ball are that people who are not feeling well and are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or other respiratory illnesses stay home.

Symptoms can include fever, coughing, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, or a runny nose.

If you have had close contact with someone who had COVID-19 recently, take a COVID-19 self-test before leaving home. Stay home if you test positive, even if you have no symptoms.

If you have a COVID-19 home test kit readily available, consider testing even if you feel well.

During the events, masks will be available. Guests are asked to refrain from sharing drinking glasses and utensils.

People attending are asked to wash your hands often, using soap and water, and scrubbing for at least 20 seconds, washing your hands after eating, coughing, sneezing, touching your face, and using the bathroom.