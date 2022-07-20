The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $630 million after no one won big Tuesday night. Here is what you need to know about the next drawing and the prizes won in Connecticut.

Four tickets sold for the drawing matched the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize, $1 million. There was one each in Arizona, California, New Hampshire and North Carolina.

The biggest prize won in Connecticut was $1,500. Three people won the $1,500 by matching four of the white balls and having Megaplier.

In all, there were 31,273 winning tickets sold in Connecticut with prizes ranging from $2 to $1,500.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There were no big winners in Connecticut, but there were 31,273 smaller prizes. Here is a look at the tickets that won $200 or more.

Connecticut Mega Millions Winners

$1,500 – 3: matched 4 balls, with Megaplier

$500 – 13: matched 4 balls

$600 – 21: matched 3 balls and Mega Ball, with Megaplier

$200 – 27: matched 3 balls and Mega Ball

When Is the Next Mega Millions Drawing?

The next drawing will be Friday, July 22 at 11 p.m.

It will be the 28th in this jackpot run, which started on April 19, according to Mega Millions.

Largest Mega Millions Jackpots

This is the fifth time in its 20-year history that the Mega Millions will be over $600 million. The estimated $630 million jackpot has an equivalent of $359.7 million in cash.

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 (1-South Carolina)

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 (1- Michigan)

$656 million 3/30/2012 (3-Illinois, Kansas, Maryland)

$648 million 12/17/2013 (2-California, Georgia)

$543 million 7/24/2018 (1-California)

$536 million 7/8/2016 (1-Indiana)

$533 million 3/30/2018 (1-New Jersey)

$522 million 6/7/2019 (1-California)

$516 million 5/21//2021 (1-Pennsylvania)

Mega Millions Payouts

Annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Mega Millions says each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment.

Odds of Winning Mega Millions