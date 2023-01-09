Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin in Conn. on Tuesday

Recreational cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut will begin on Tuesday and here's what you need to know.

The cannabis industry is estimated to bring in $73 million in state revenue by 2026. All adults 21 and over will be able to start purchasing products starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Recreational cannabis sales will begin days after a state law went into effect on Jan, 1 that erases thousands of low-level cannabis possession convictions.

This law erases 43,754 convictions, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

How Much You Can Buy

Sales will be limited to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent, per transaction. That includes edibles like a standard-sized brownie or cookie that can be the equivalent of .08 grams of THC, seven pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh one gram each or 14 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh half a gram each.

Transaction limits will be reviewed over time.

Where Can You Buy

Hybrid dispensaries will be located in:

Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut in Branford

The Botanist in Danbury

Willow Brook Wellness in Meriden

The Botanist in Montville

Affinity in New Haven

Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington

Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford

Still River Wellness in Torrington

Fine Fettle Dispensary in Willimantic

Long lines and traffic are expected around the hybrid retailers so medical marijuana patients are advised to purchase any necessary medication prior to Tuesday.

For more information, click here.