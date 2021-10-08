What We Know About the Gunman, Victim in Thursday's Brockton Standoff

The gunman who allegedly shot a police officer and another man who was found dead in an SUV nearby following an hours-long standoff with police Thursday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, have been identified.

The gunman has been identified as Kevin Serpa, 32, of 62 Taber Avenue in Brockton, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said Friday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials said Serpa shot a Brockton police officer four times from the second floor of his home. The officer was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and was released Friday morning.

A police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Brockton; authorities say the gunman is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and another person was found dead in a vehicle nearby.

The incident began around 5:45 p.m. Thursday when Brockton police received several 911 calls about a man with a gun, officials said.

After shooting the officer, Serpa was holed up inside his residence for several hours, during which he was negotiating with police, the district attorney's office said.

Around 9:30 p.m., officials said he exited the house and shot himself outside. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.

Authorities said they also found a male gunshot victim dead inside a silver SUV not far from Serpa's home. That man has been identified as Christopher Gomes, 28, of Brockton.

It was not immediately clear whether the death and the situation with the gunman were connected.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police continue to interview witnesses and review video surveillance as part of their ongoing investigation.

The district attorney's office said the incident does not appear to be an act of random violence.