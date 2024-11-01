What we know about the victims of the downtown Orlando mass shooting

Two people were killed and several people were injured early Friday when a gunman opened fire during a street celebration with thousands of revelers celebrating Halloween in Orlando.

Officers quickly arrested a 17-year-old male suspect, police Chief Eric Smith said during a briefing. Authorities have not yet determined a motive.

The shooter fired in Orlando's downtown bar and restaurant district around 1 a.m. Officers responded as costumed celebrants ran, and the same gunman then fired again about a block away, Smith said.

Here's what we know about the victims:

In all, nine people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The two men who died were 25 and 19 years old. Their names have not been released.

The other victims are:

an 18-year-old man, shot in the lower left leg

a 39-year-old woman, shot in the left hand

a 24-year-old woman, shot in the left leg

a 20-year-old man, who suffered a graze wound to the head

a 26-year-old man, shot in the right foot

a 19-year-old woman, shot in the upper back, lodged in cheek

a 26-year-old woman, who suffered injuries from being trampled as people fled

A 10th person took themselves to the hospital and was in stable condition, Orlando police said in a tweet.

This afternoon, Chief Smith joined Mayor Dyer in a press conference to provide an update on the shooting this morning in downtown Orlando.



In addition to the victim details and suspect charges, Chief Smith shared details about OPD's proactive efforts that have resulted in the… pic.twitter.com/MJzg8rkb1i — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 1, 2024

One of the Halloween celebrants killed and another who was injured were students at the University of Central Florida, the school said in a statement on Friday.

The shootings “may have impacted many students who were out celebrating Halloween and in the vicinity of the incident,” the university said. “Our thoughts are with all the loved ones affected during this unimaginable time."