What we know — and what we don't — after medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia

In the aftermath of a devastating crash of a medical jet in Northeast Philadelphia, information has slowly been coming out about the flight, those who lost their lives in the crash, the effect the incident has had on the community and other specifics.

But, there are questions that remain to be answered.

So, what do we know so far?

The crash of a Jet Rescue Air Ambulance plane in Northeast Philly

On Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, just after 6 p.m., a Learjet 55 operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crashed along Cottman Avenue in front of the Roosevelt Mall near Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officials said the plane was in the air for less than a minute before it crashed.

That location is about 3 miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

The medical jet was transporting a child who had just completed treatment for a life-threatening condition, her mother and four others when it crashed, officials have said.

Who was on the plane?

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance identified the crew as Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla.

The Government of Ensenada also identified the patient and her mother who were in the plane as Valentina Guzman Murillo and Lizeth Murillo Ozuna, respectively.

Everyone aboard the flight was killed in the crash.

Officials have said that all of the individuals on the plane were from Mexico. Guzman Murillo was being transported home, according to Jet Rescue spokesperson Shai Gold.

The flight’s final destination was Tijuana after a stop in Branson, Missouri.

Gold said this was a seasoned crew and everyone involved in these flights goes through rigorous training.

Why did the plane crash?

No official cause of the crash has yet been provided.

According to the flight tacker company FlightAware, the jet took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:06 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

The air traffic controller made contact with the plane on departure and the pilot responded.

However, shortly after takeoff, the air traffic controller repeatedly tried to make contact with the pilot again, but they got no response.

The flight path shows the plane made it about 1,600 feet in the air before air traffic control lost contact.

On Sunday, investigators recovered the black box, or cockpit voice recorder (CVR), from the plane. It was located at the site of the initial impact -- near Cottman Avenue and Rupert Street -- at a depth of 8 feet in crater.

The NTSB also recovered the aircraft's enhanced ground proximity warning system (EGPWS).

On Monday, in a visit to the site of the crash, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted the investigation is still ongoing into the cause of the crash and officials are still analyzing those devices as they seek answers.

"We have agreed to be as transparent as possible with information as it comes out," he said.

Also, in discussing the investigation, Duffy took time to applaud Parker as well as city and state officials for the speedy response to the tragedy.

“There has been a substantial impact that has taken place in your city,” Duffy said, calling Parker’s work in response to the incident "remarkable.”

“They responded quickly to the scene and did a fantastic job,” he said.

Who was injured, killed on the ground?

In an update on Monday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said that officials now believe at least 24 people were hurt when the plane crashed in Northeast Philly.

Also, she said, one person in a car -- who officials have not yet shared further identifying information on -- was killed when the plane crashed near the Roosevelt Mall.

Parker also said that, as of Monday, four people remained hospitalized following the crash. Two of those still hospitalized were listed in critical condition, Parker said.

NBC Philadelphia spoke to the cousin of a 33-year-old woman named Dominque, who was injured in the crash and remained in a medically-induced coma.

“She is in a medically-induced coma,” Fletcher told NBC Philadelphia on Sunday. “Seventy percent of her body is burnt. She’s responding well to medication. She has surgery scheduled for today.”

Another person who remained hospitalized days after the crash is 10-year-old Trey Howard.

The boy's father, Andre Howard, told NBC Philadelphia his son was hit in the head with metal while in a car near the scene of the crash.

"The way it landed, it was only because he laid on his sister," Howard told NBC Philadelphia. "He landed right on the right side of his head."

Officials said Sunday that they are still investigating and are working to determine if anyone else was injured or if anyone has gone missing since last week's crash.

How the crash has affected the Northeast Philadelphia community

Mayor Parker said over the weekend that at least 11 homes were damaged, as well as a few businesses, due to the crash.

Saleena Temple told NBC Philadelphia her sister Alexis Lloyd lost her home during the crash. Temple said Lloyd was only a few feet away from the fiery impact.

“She was in the kitchen, cooking when it happened,” Temple said.

Officials with the city's Office of Emergency Management said that PECO and PGW have confirmed all services have been returned in the area near the crash, except for immediately impacted buildings.

But, they said, there will be repairs needed to lights, traffic signals and roads.

Also, the incident caused road closures and SEPTA bus route detours over the weekend.

By Monday, Roosevelt Boulevard had fully reopened to traffic, though Cottman Avenue in the area of the crash remains closed.

Officials have said only two bus routes, the Route 70 and 77 busses, remain detoured due to the crash.

Finally, city officials plan a town hall meeting for those impacted by this crash.

