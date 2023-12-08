What's going on with Oath Pizza? Future unknown as a number of locations shut down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A group of pizzerias that got its start on Nantucket faces an uncertain future.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Oath Pizza in Somerville's Davis Square is locked up and dark, with a check on Google indicating that that outlet as well as others in Cambridge's Central Square and in Chestnut Hill are "temporarily closed," while The Swellesley Report says that the franchised-owned location in Wellesley remains open. (A check on the website for Oath indicates that it is no longer working.) The Nantucket Current mentions that the business is in turmoil with investors suing the former CEO, and seven corporate-owned locations have been shuttered over the past two weeks.

The original location of Oath Pizza is closed for the season, though as the Nantucket Current says, it isn't known if it will ever open back up, and it isn't known for sure whether the temporary closures of the Somerville, Cambridge, and Chestnut Hill locations are actually permanent.

