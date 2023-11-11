A tentative deal worth an estimated $1 billion has been reached between studios and the union representing actors who went on a historic 118-day strike. So, what comes next for Hollywood?

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) National Board approved on Friday a deal presented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), moving the process to the next step – a vote by union members for ratification. If approved, the deal would be good through 2026.

What's in the deal?

Among the things the deal covers are wages, benefits and protections in the use of artificial intelligence – all topics that both sides went back and forth on during the historic work stoppage. According to the union, here’s what the agreement includes upon ratification:

Increased wages – A 7% increase for the first year of the contract, followed by another 4% increase in July 2024. Additionally, a 3.5% increase in wages would take effect July 2025.

– A 7% increase for the first year of the contract, followed by another 4% increase in July 2024. Additionally, a 3.5% increase in wages would take effect July 2025. Increased wages for background actors – Effective Nov. 12, an 11% increase in wages would be available for background actors, followed by an additional 4% increase July 2024 and then another 3.5% increase effective July 2023.

– Effective Nov. 12, an 11% increase in wages would be available for background actors, followed by an additional 4% increase July 2024 and then another 3.5% increase effective July 2023. Streaming – New residuals have been announced to make streaming compensation “more sustainable for middle-class actors.” The compensation will be paid to actors on streaming programs that meet particular viewership requirements, with the remaining funds distributed to other actors working on those platforms.

– New residuals have been announced to make streaming compensation “more sustainable for middle-class actors.” The compensation will be paid to actors on streaming programs that meet particular viewership requirements, with the remaining funds distributed to other actors working on those platforms. More sensitivity to diversity – The deal includes the elimination of “inappropriate wiggings and paintdowns, gender-neutral language, access to gender-affirming care, and translation services.”

– The deal includes the elimination of “inappropriate wiggings and paintdowns, gender-neutral language, access to gender-affirming care, and translation services.” Relocation allowances – For series performers, relocation assistance in the form of $5,000 monthly for up to 6 months has been implemented.

– For series performers, relocation assistance in the form of $5,000 monthly for up to 6 months has been implemented. Artificial intelligence protection – Increased protections against AI include consent and compensation for the creation and use of digital replicas of SAG-AFTRA members.

Voting

SAG-AFTRA members will get to review the terms of the deal and put it to a vote, the union said in a statement on Friday. Those who are eligible to vote can expect a postcard in the mail containing instructions on how to vote.

To provide more insight and instruction to members, SAG-AFTRA will hold multiple in-person and online informational meetings to review the agreement. An informational webinar will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST. Registration is required and can be completed here.

Voting will be able to be completed online or via traditional mail for those who request a physical ballot.