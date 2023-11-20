What's the future of District Hall? Public records offer clues

The Boston Planning and Development Agency is exploring ways to repurpose District Hall in the Seaport — including its potential use as a library and for housing.

District Hall opened its doors in 2013 as part of a 10-year public-private partnership agreement to bolster the innovation community in the emerging Seaport neighborhood. The space was the result of a payment in lieu of property taxes (PILOT) agreement between the BPDA (formerly known as the Boston Redevelopment Authority), the Cambridge co-working space company CIC and an arm of the investment bank Morgan Stanley, which owned the property. The nonprofit Innovation Studio was contracted to manage operations and programming for the space.

