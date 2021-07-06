When and Where Tropical Storm Elsa Could Impact New England

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Elsa as she makes her way over northern Florida, the southeast United States and eventually off the Virginia coast.
But how will it impact New England?
Elsa will approach us Friday morning, helping to enhance rainfall in eastern New England especially. An early estimate for rainfall totals is over an inch.
The marine community will be impacted as swell and surf builds, with waves as high as 10 to 20 feet offshore. Wind gusts will really depend on the exact track.
If Elsa tracks over Cape Cod, gusts out of the south may top out 50 to 60 mph. If she tracks farther out to sea, the strongest wind will stay out over the ocean.
A more inland track would result in tropical storm force gusts between 40 and 50 mph in eastern Massachusetts.
We will keep you posted on the very latest.