For weeks, many small businesses in Massachusetts have been shut down, students have been home from school and tens of thousands of people have been unable to work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But when will the state reopen? And when is the right time for that to happen? It's an issue that has a lot of people split.

Gov. Charlie Baker is still mum on the question. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was more direct when asked about it on Monday, saying it won't happen on May 4.

"There is no question that May 4 is too early," he said. "I can tell you right now Boston will not reopen on May 4."

Walsh said after so much effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, the city must continue to be cautious.

Non-essential businesses in Boston will not be opening back up at the start of next week.

"I'd have serious concerns if we start relaxing some of the measures we've taken in Boston and across the Commonwealth on May 4, especially without clear and thoughtful planning," Walsh said.

But many people -- especially small business owners -- are eager to know when the stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closures will be lifted. Baker said he'll have an announcement later this week.

"We believe it's important for us to create some clarity around this with respect to May 4, and you'll hear from us later this week on that," the governor said. "The trend data remains reasonably high. We'll be putting something out later this week."

The governor also said Monday that the curve has now flattened in Massachusetts and the number of coronavirus cases is plateauing.

"We've flattened the curve," he said. "It seems to have plateaued depending on the part of Massachusetts. Our hope and expectation is it will start to fall. It will probably fall slowly the same way it increased."

Right now, the statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses is scheduled to be lifted on May 4. But Baker could still decide to extend his order.

Walsh said the city needs more data before a well thought out plan can be made for Boston to reopen.

A common refrain among officials is that testing remains key to reopening. A dozen more testing sites are expected to open statewide next week.

The thought of extending the closure is not sitting well with a lot of small businesses. They want to know what the state's plan is as soon as possible.

“The uncertainty is certainly what I’d consider unsettling,” said P.J. Presti, who owns a barbershop in Middleborough. He said he just wants to know what the guidelines will be for reopening, and what he’ll need in terms of masks, cleaning supplies and proper procedures so he can be ready to go when the time comes.

“I don’t know if a forehead thermometer will be something we’ll need,” said Presti, who owns Middleborough Barbering Company. “It’s just stuff like that I'd like to know what I’ll need so I can do my best to make sure everybody is as safe as possible.”