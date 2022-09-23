Boston Business Journal

Where Boston Logan Ranks in This Year's Flier Satisfaction Report

By Grant Welker

If you've been lamenting the state of the MBTA lately, there’s a new sobering reminder that Logan Airport isn’t exactly anything to celebrate, either.

Logan ranked fourth from the bottom among North America’s 20 largest airports in a passenger satisfaction survey released Wednesday by the consumer research company J.D. Power. Only Los Angeles International Airport, O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and Newark Liberty International Airport outside New York City fared worse in that segment.

