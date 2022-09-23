Where Boston Logan Ranks in This Year's Flier Satisfaction Report

If you've been lamenting the state of the MBTA lately, there’s a new sobering reminder that Logan Airport isn’t exactly anything to celebrate, either.

Logan ranked fourth from the bottom among North America’s 20 largest airports in a passenger satisfaction survey released Wednesday by the consumer research company J.D. Power. Only Los Angeles International Airport, O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and Newark Liberty International Airport outside New York City fared worse in that segment.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal