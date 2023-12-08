Shohei Ohtani

Where is Shohei Ohtani? These hilarious Tweets show where he's not

Shohei, meet Waldo. Everyone's looking for you.

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

What started as an interesting report on Shohei Ohtani and his free agency speculation spiraled into an absolute mess on his whereabouts.

On Friday, Jon Morosi reported the two-way superstar was "en route" to Toronto. He specified Ohtani has not agreed to a deal with any major league team but would be traveling to Canada.

Shortly thereafter, national MLB reporters Bob Nightengale and Jon Heyman took to debunking Morosi's report. Both reported Ohtani was currently on the other side of North America at his home in Southern California.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

That spiraled into a riveting and entertaining series of Tweets (X) from people confirming where Ohtani *isn't* to mock national reporters failing on several occasions to successfully report details on Ohtani's free agency.

U.S. & World

World News

Russia puts prominent Russian-US journalist Masha Gessen on wanted list for criminal charges

World News

Hospital fire near Rome kills at least four and forces evacuation of entire facility

Here are some funny ones:

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Shohei Ohtani
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us