Which Candidates Qualified for the January Democratic Debate?

Six candidates have qualified so far for the January Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa, sponsored by CNN and The Des Moines Register

January's Democratic presidential debate stage is the smallest one yet, as a handful of candidates who had appeared in previous debates missed out, NBC News reports.

Candidates had through Friday, Jan. 10, to qualify, and those who have already clinched a podium are:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

In order to qualify, candidates have to both raise money from 225,000 unique donors (with at least 1,000 each in 20 states) and meet one of two polling thresholds.

