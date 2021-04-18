Which edge rushers could Patriots target in 2021 NFL Draft?

Perry's Prototypical Patriots: Which EDGEs are best fits in New England? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the keys to boasting a strong defense at the NFL level is having a quality pass rush. That's something that the Patriots were lacking last year.

In 2020, the Patriots were tied for 26th in the NFL in sacks with a mark of 24. Though they have invested in some edge rushers in previous years and are getting Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy back, they still need another pass rushing threat on the edge to help the defense reach its full potential.

The 2021 NFL Draft class doesn't have a lot of top-tier edge rushers in it, but it does contain plenty of potential playmakers that could help the Patriots bolster their depth. And maybe they can find a potential starter of the future on the edge.

Who are the best options? Phil Perry breaks down the players the Patriots should target.