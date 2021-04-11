Which Interior Linemen Could the Patriots Target in 2021 NFL Draft?

Perry's Prototypical Patriots: Which interior linemen are best fits? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The New England Patriots lost their best interior offensive lineman in NFL free agency when former All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney left to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The offensive line overall is one of the strengths of the team, even with Thuney gone. The Patriots bolstered their depth at center by re-signing David Andrews and bringing back veteran Ted Karras.

You can never have enough quality interior offensive linemen, though, and the 2021 NFL Draft class is loaded with quality prospects at these positions.

Who are the best options? Phil Perry breaks down the players the Patriots should target.