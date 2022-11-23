White Father and Son Who Chased Black FedEx Driver Indicted on Attempted Murder Charge

A white father and son have been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including attempted murder, 10 months after a Black FedEx driver alleged he was chased and shot at after dropping off a package in a Mississippi city.

Gregory Case and his son Brandon were indicted this month by a Lincoln County grand jury on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit the crime of murder and shooting into a motor vehicle in connection with the alleged Jan. 24 attack on D’Monterrio Gibson in Brookhaven, about 55 miles south of Jackson. The population of Brookhaven is about 59% Black and 39% white, according to the most recent census data.

Gregory Case was originally arrested in February on investigation of conspiracy and Brandon Case on suspicion of aggravated assault. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said that bond was set at $500,000 for each man for the upgraded charges and that they both bonded out. They have not yet been arraigned before a circuit court judge, and a trial date has not yet been set. Brandon Case’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment. It was not clear whether Gregory Case had retained an attorney.

