White House Announces Billions in Assistance to Help Cut Energy Costs: Here's How to Apply

As millions of Americans prepare for a brutal winter, the Biden administration said Wednesday it is making $4.5 billion available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help Americans with heating costs.

According to the White House, aside from providing additional heating costs relief through state programs, the plan will "complement tax credits that families and building owners can use under the Inflation Reduction Act to install energy-saving equipment and to make building upgrades."

The money spent last year was by far the largest appropriation in a single year since the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program was established in 1981.

The new funding includes an additional $1 billion approved by Congress as part of a stopgap budget measure adopted in September and $100 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed last year.

Here’s Who Qualifies for the Program and How to Apply:

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, to be eligible for this program, you must need financial assistance with home energy costs.

A person who participates or has family members who participate in certain other benefit programs, such as SNAP, SSI, and TANF, may be automatically eligible for LIHEAP assistance.

Here are the salary caps to qualify for the LIHEAP program:

Household Size* Maximum Income Level (Per Year) 1 $20,385 2 $27,465 3 $34,545 4 $41,625 5 $48,705 6 $55,785 7 $62,865 8 $69,945 For households with more than eight people, add $7,080 per additional person. Always check with the appropriate managing agency to ensure the most accurate guidelines.

To apply, customers need to contact their state or tribal LIHEAP office. Here's a map of each state's office and how to apply for assistance. Eligible customers can also call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) which provides free information on where you can apply for LIHEAP. Call the toll-free phone number at 1-866-674-6327.