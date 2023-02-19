White House Criticizes Virginia Gov. Youngkin Over Menstrual Tracking Bill

The White House rebuked Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin this week for supporting state lawmakers' rejection of a bill that would have prohibited police from issuing search warrants for digitized data about women’s menstrual cycles.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Friday that the Republican governor's push to block the bill at a time when abortion access is diminishing “attacks the principles of freedom and a woman’s fundamental right to privacy," the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Virginia’s Democrat-controlled state Senate had passed the bill 31-9, with nine Republicans joining Democrats to send it to the House, where Republicans hold a majority. A Republican-controlled House subcommittee voted along party lines Monday to table the measure, with Youngkin’s support.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter defended the governor's position to the Times-Dispatch and said the data-gathering limits that Democrats had proposed were “unsafe.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State Sen. Barbara Favola, an Arlington Democrat and the bill's sponsor, told the Times-Dispatch on Friday that the proposed measure was needed to protect women's privacy against the backdrop of “these very serious, very draconian abortion bans” nationwide.

Hers is among many hot-button bills that have been rejected this year by Virginia's divided legislature as the state prepares to vote this fall on all 140 General Assembly seats.