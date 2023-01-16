Joe Biden

White House Says No Visitors Logs for Biden's Home in Delaware

On Sunday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wrote to the White House asking for such logs.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The White House and U.S. Secret Service said Monday they do not maintain visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s personal home in Wilmington, Delaware, a day after a top House Republican called for their release.

“Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” White House counsel’s office spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement. “But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Sunday sent a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain asking for the visitor logs as the Justice Department and House Republicans investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents from his time in the Obama administration. The White House acknowledged on Saturday that more pages with classified markings were discovered at Biden's Delaware home than had been previously disclosed.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenWhite HouseDelaware
