Texas Church Gunman Grew Angry Over Refused Requests for Money, Minister Says

The man who opened fire inside a White Settlement church, killing two people before being shot to death, visited the church several other times this year and was given food but got angry when officials refused to give him money, the minister said.

Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, brought a shotgun into the West Freeway Church of Christ during Sunday services and opened fire during communion, killing church members Richard White and Anton "Tony" Wallace, according to police.

Witnesses said he was wearing a fake beard, a wig, a hat and a long coat, which drew the attention of the church's security team.

Minister Britt Farmer told The Christian Chronicle that he recognized Kinnunen after seeing a photo of him without the disguise.

"We've helped him on several occasions with food," Farmer said in the interview. "He gets mad when we won't give him cash. He's been here on multiple occasions."

NBC 5 sat down with one of Kinnunen's ex-wives, Angela Holloway, on Monday night. Holloway said, "We knew he was crazy but not like this. I don't wish this on anybody. I feel sorry for the victims. I really do."

The two divorced in 2010 after being married for eight years.

"Mentally, I know he was mentally ill," she told NBC 5. "The last time he spoke to us he just wasn't in his right mind. I didn't know how to go about talking to him about it."

Authorities said Kinnunen's motive remained under investigation. He was fatally shot by Jack Wilson, a member of the church's volunteer security team, within seconds of the attack.

"The only clear shot I had was his head because I still had people in the pews that were not all the way down as low as they could. That was my one shot," Wilson said Monday from his home in nearby Granbury, adding that several other churchgoers had their weapons drawn as well.

Wilson told NBC 5 Monday that he killed an evil on Sunday, not a human, and that that is how he's coping with what took place in the auditorium.

"I don’t feel like I’m a hero. I feel like I did what I needed to do to stop an evil threat," said Wilson.

The actions of Wilson and other armed churchgoers quickly drew praise from some Texas lawmakers and gun-rights advocates. Texas officials hailed the state's gun laws, including a measure enacted this year that affirmed the right of licensed handgun holders to carry a weapon inside places of worship unless a facility bans them.

"We can't prevent every incident, we can't prevent mental illness from occurring, and we can't prevent every crazy person from pulling a gun, but we can be prepared like this church was," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told reporters Monday.

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday night and Tuesday morning about the attack, both times highlighting the role of armed citizens in stopping the shooter.

"If it were not for the fact that there were people inside of the church that were both armed, and highly proficient in using their weapon, the end result would have been catastrophic. A big THANK YOU to them!" Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the congregation of yesterday’s church attack. It was over in 6 seconds thanks to the brave parishioners who acted to protect 242 fellow worshippers. Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Armed congregants quickly stopped a crazed church shooter in Texas. If it were not for the fact that there were people inside of the church that were both armed, and highly proficient in using their weapon, the end result would have been catastrophic. A big THANK YOU to them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

But other Texas lawmakers, while praising the churchgoers' actions, called for a special legislative session to address gun violence after a devastating year that included mass shootings in El Paso and the West Texas cities of Odessa and Midland.

"As lawmakers, we must come together to address the rise in gun violence we have seen in Texas," state Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Fort Worth, said in a statement Monday. "Yesterday's gunman had a long criminal record, including charges of aggravated assault and possession of an illegal weapon. We must respect the Second Amendment while also working together to keep guns out of the hands of those who wish to do harm to Texans worshiping in a church, attending school or shopping for their children."

Funeral arrangements for the victims have not yet been made public.