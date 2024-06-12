PHOTOS: A look at the proposed home of Boston's pro women's soccer team

New renderings show updated design plans for White Stadium, the proposed new home of Boston's professional women's soccer team.

White Stadium was built in the 1940s but has been in a state of disrepair in recent years. Illustrations and video animations of a renovated and accessible White Stadium were presented by Boston Unity Soccer Partners at a design workshop meeting last week. Visuals show the park on game day as the design changes include feedback from previous meetings.

Located in Franklin Park, the stadium is set to be the home of a new professional women’s soccer team and for the use of Boston Public School students. Official plans for the stadium were filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency last December, which are still under review.

Stantec Rendering of design plans for White Stadium and Franklin Field in the daytime

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The reconstruction has faced pushback from residents along the way. A lawsuit was filed by residents with the argument that the park was intended for public use and not the home of a private soccer team. But in March, a Suffolk Superior Court judge denied a request to stop the renovation.

Citizens have also raised concerns about parking, game day traffic and safety issues.

The team is set to begin play in 2026.