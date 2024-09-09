Who is moderating the debate between Harris and Trump?

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday.

The debate, hosted by ABC News, will air live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Here are the moderators of the presidential debate

"World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir and "World News Tonight" Sunday anchor and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis will moderate the debate.

Muir joined ABC News in August 2003. Davis joined ABC News in June 2007.

Where and when is the presidential debate?

The first 2024 presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is set to be held at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

There will be no audience in the room.

The planned debate comes nearly three weeks after the conclusion of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, in which Harris formally accepted the party's nomination after a turbulent month kickstarted by Biden's withdrawal.

What time does it start and how can I watch?

The debate is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

NBC News will broadcast the full debate live and offer extensive primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will anchor a pre-debate primetime special starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by a live presentation of the ABC News-hosted debate at 9 p.m. ET.

Holt and Guthrie will continue special coverage following the debate.

Viewers can watch the debate live on their local NBC station or on Peacock.