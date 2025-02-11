The private jet involved in a deadly collision at Arizona's Scottsdale Airport on Monday was owned by Vince Neil, famed lead singer of the rock band Mötley Crüe.

Neil was not aboard the plane at the time of the crash, which is under investigation by the National Transportation and Safety Board.

"On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers," Neil's representative wrote in a statement on Monday. "Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."

Neil's representative said other details were not yet available.

Mötley Crüe, which formed in 1981, has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The group has numerous platinum-selling albums, including their most popular album "Dr. Feelgood," which was certified 6x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America with over 6 million copies sold.

Neil has been Mötley Crüe's lead singer for the majority of the band's existence. He has also released solo albums.

Neil's Learjet 35A jet crashed shortly after two sets of main landing gear failed upon landing and caused the jet to veer off the runway and into a Gulfstream 200 business jet. One person aboard Neil's Learjet 35A jet died but they have not yet been identified.

Aviation tragedies have remained at the top of collective memory in recent years, from the deadly Boeing disasters in 2018 and 2019 and even the disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in 2014.

Most recently, a commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. On Jan. 31 in Philadelphia, a medical transportation plane crashed, killing six people on board and another person on the ground. Last week, 10 people were killed when small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska.

NBC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.